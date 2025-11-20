THE Philippines and the European Union (EU) signed an agreement to boost connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) for earth observation, which will aid the Philippines’ disaster-response efforts, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoF said the EU‑Philippines Digital Economy Package supports the Philippine digital transition and advances the development of 5G, cybersecurity, AI‑powered earth observation, and digital connectivity.

The EU-Philippines Digital Economy Package is funded by a 20-million-euro contribution from the EU, complemented by an additional 2 million euros from Finland and 600,000 euros from France.

“This project will provide the Philippines with a secure and reliable digital connectivity infrastructure by enabling high-speed and real-time access to Copernicus data,” Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said.

Copernicus is the EU’s Earth observation program.

Mr. Go said the agreement will allow the government to better prepare for natural disasters, respond faster in times of crisis, and provide immediate relief to affected families.

The Philippines was named the world’s most disaster-prone country for a 21st straight year, according to the World Risk Index, with typhoons and floods battering communities every year.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to support digital technology for societal advancement. The EU is delighted to work with the Philippines in creating innovative solutions that promote inclusive and sustainable digital transformation” EU Ambassador Massimo Santoro said.

The DoF said among the crucial elements of the partnership is the expansion of the EU Copernicus Philippines program, which uses earth‑observation data to shape government policy on disaster risk reduction and environmental monitoring, while also supporting private‑sector productivity

AI-enhanced earth observation will help the government develop new smart solutions for a range of policy issues — from food security to mapping infrastructure, it added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante