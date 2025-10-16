THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) said it will head to Cebu next week for discussions with the business community there.

“We plan to go to Cebu next week to give also our feedback, similar to what we have done on the last visit of the delegation in February,” ECCP President Paulo Duarte said in a panel discussion at the European-Philippines Business Dialogue event on Thursday.

Mr. Duarte said the group aims to present the “real sentiment” of European industries operating in the Philippines, including areas where reforms are being implemented and where “pain points” persist.

“There are pain points that we need to address, because to advance the (free trade agreement), we need to be transparent. We need to give clear feedback,” he added.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque has said that the Philippines is not yet at the stage of discussing market access issues with the European Union (EU).

The proposed Philippines-EU free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be the country’s most comprehensive trade deal, covering government procurement, digital trade, energy and raw materials, and sustainable development.

Mr. Duarte also said the ECCP is not seeking new reforms but is urging the government to fully implement existing initiatives.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro expressed optimism about the fourth round of negotiations scheduled for September.

“I am very confident that it will be a successful round of discussions, following three successful rounds of discussions in the Philippines and in Brussels… allowing us to advance on a good number of chapters of negotiations,” he said.

“I am sure that the fourth round of negotiations will go even beyond. We have a very clear goal and target to do it well and to do it fast, and I am pretty sure we will manage,” he added.

Board of Investments Executive Director Evariste M. Cagatan said the FTA needs to be concluded ahead of the expiration of EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus.

“The FTA aims to be concluded ahead of the expiration of EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus, which currently provides duty-free access of more than 6,000 Philippine products to the EU market,” she said in a speech.

Ms. Cagatan also said there are ongoing negotiations with India, Chile, and the United Arab Emirates that will further the country’s trade footprint. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante