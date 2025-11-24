THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has intercepted a misdeclared parcel to the United Kingdom last week that had containers of live millipedes, flagged during x-ray screening.

In a statement on Monday, the BoC said the eight containers of millipedes, supposed to be shipped to United Kingdom was falsely declared as assorted consumer goods.

This was written as juice powder mix, face masks, wooden jewelry box, instant noodles, delicacies, plastic photo frame, and craft items, but flagged due to irregularities observed in the scanned images.

“This operation highlights the Bureau’s strengthened capability in detecting attempts to misdeclare goods, particularly shipments involving wildlife species. The BoC remains committed to enforcing customs laws and preventing the unauthorized transport of regulated or prohibited items,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

Customs said the seized wildlife specimens were turned over to representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for proper handling and disposition. -— Aubrey Rose A. Inosante