SOME 49% of households said they are producing at least some of their own food due to economic difficulties the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey organization said.

Surveying 1,200 adults nationwide in late June, 8% of the sample said they produce “a big part” of their food while 41% said they produce “a small part.”

The SWS found that families that produced a large portion of their food reported experiencing hunger at an 11% rate, compared with a 14% rate for those producing some of their food and 19% for those that did not produce any food.

Crops accounted for 86% of home-made food, followed by livestock (59%) and fish (7%).

Producing food was most prevalent in Mindanao or the Visayas, where the rate of self-produced food was 59% and 54% respectively. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay