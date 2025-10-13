THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is targeting a revival in the seaweed export industry, which the Philippines used to dominate.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. made the remarks in a meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Philippines was formerly the top exporter of seaweed in 1990, fulfilling 80% of global demand.

Mr. Laurel added that mango, abaca, and bamboo also have the potential to drive growth, and called for FAO support to achieve this in his meeting with FAO Assistant Director-General Alue Dohong.

Mr. Laurel said of the FAO meeting: “We are not only talking about food security. We are committing to the transformation of agrifood systems with investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.”

Mr. Laurel said the Philippines needs FAO help after decades of underinvestment in agriculture.

The DA added in the statement that former Agriculture Secretary Luis Lorenzo, Jr. and his company Rizome have invested $100 million in a bamboo manufacturing facility in Cagayan de Oro. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay