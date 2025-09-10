THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said the government must enforce the Philippine National Standards (PNS) on building materials used in public infrastructure projects.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federation asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to monitor whether the cement and steel used in public works are PNS-compliant.

“Adherence to the Philippine National Standards is non-negotiable. Only by strictly following these standards — especially in cement and steel — can we ensure safe, durable, and resilient public infrastructure for our people,” FPI Chair Elizabeth H. Lee said.

The Philippine standards are based on global standards and customized to the unique environmental and geological conditions of the Philippines.

“At its core, PNS is about safety and resilience — ensuring that structures, especially those built with cement and steel, can withstand the country’s harsh climate conditions,” the FPI said.

“In a nation prone to earthquakes, typhoons, and floods, it is vital that DPWH engineers and contractors consistently comply with PNS standards to protect lives and safeguard communities,” it added.

According to the group, the use of substandard materials for critical construction applications compromises public safety, wastes resources, and undermines confidence in national development efforts.

“The FPI works closely with the Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Product Standards and reaffirms its commitment to collaborate with all government agencies in upholding these standards,” it said.

“Together, we must guarantee that our public infrastructure projects are built on quality, integrity, and accountability — laying the foundation for sustainable nation-building and long-term growth,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile