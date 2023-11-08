TWO of Italy’s reputable business associations are being courted by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to invest in New Clark City and other Clark area developments, according to a BCDA statement released Wednesday.

It said BCDA officials conducted business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Confindustria and The European House Ambrosetti during their outbound investment promotion mission in Italy last month.

Among the BCDA’s projects primed up for foreign investments are the 100-hectare mixed-use Clark Central Business District at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, the 35-ha affordable residential complex in New Clark City in Tarlac, the 22-ha Clark International Convention and Exhibition Complex, the New Clark City Common ICT Infrastructure, and the data center colocation facility in New Clark City.

“BCDA’s flagship project, New Clark City, offers investment opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, agri-industrial, property development, and renewable energy, among others,” said BCDA Vice President for Public Affairs Leilani Barlongay-Macasaet.

Their group also met with Philippine Ambassador Nathaniel G. Imperial, who committed to make a pitch for BCDA ventures and hubs as part of his promotion of the Philippines before the Italian business community. — Justine Irish D. Tabile