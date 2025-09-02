THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will invest P250 million to build a new airport terminal at Poro Point, La Union.

“What I want is to have commercial operations in the Poro Point Airport within my term and see the likes of commercial planes bringing in passengers,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang told reporters.

“The existing Poro Point Airport terminal is old,” he added.

The new terminal will be 10,000 square meters, giving the airport the capacity to accommodate commercial flights.

“We are working on the specifications so we can bid out the design-and-build proposal this year,” he said.

According to Mr. Bingcang, Poro Point has been a steady revenue stream for the BCDA since it took over in October.

Meanwhile, the BCDA is also working with the Public-Private Partnership Center for the feasibility study of the long-term use of San Fernando International Seaport, also in Poro Point.

“It will include an additional 80 hectares and will turn the port into a logistics hub. Our target in two years is to have a feasibility study,” he said.

“That will not prevent us from entertaining unsolicited proposals. That is our plan, to come up with the best land use plan, bid it out, and find a partner for the long-term operation of this port,” he added.

Currently, the port is being operated by the BCDA through subsidiary Poro Point Management Corp. under an interim arrangement.

“What is important is for us to have the concept first,” he said, noting that the feasibility study seeks to explore the property’s best use, whether as an industrial, agro-industrial, or tourism zone.

The BCDA has said that it is hoping to start work on the Poro Point Seaport modernization by the second quarter of 2027 and complete it by 2029. — Justine Irish D. Tabile