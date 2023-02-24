PLDT Inc. is aiming to breach 1,000 terabits of international capacity in the next five years by investing in subsea cables that will improve its customers’ online experience.

“They (investments) also help boost the country’s digital economy including the proliferation of fintech (financial technology), help create more jobs, and attract interested global tech giants or hyperscalers to invest here,” said Albert Mitchell L. Locsin, PLDT first vice-president and head of enterprise and international business groups, in a press release.

The company said the rollout of the new cables is meant to meet the Filipinos’ demand for international network capacity.

“[They] are meant to further advance the country’s emerging digital economy, attract global hyperscalers, and future-proof its infrastructure,” PLDT said.

Since its launch, the Jupiter Cable system has tripled the company’s international capacity, it added.

PLDT is also on track to reach 100-terabit capacity by end-2023 after the Asia Direct Cable system finishes the construction of all landing sites and installation of submarine cable.

PLDT has also announced another cable system, Apricot, which is expected to be in service by mid-2025.

The $80-million Apricot will be raising the company’s total capacity by more than 130 terabits per second and will be reinforcing its links to Guam, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.

“Together with our massive investments in data centers and newer technologies, these international cable infrastructures signify our commitment to provide customers faster and better digital services and help steer the country towards becoming a preferred digital hub for the expansion of tech giants and hyperscalers,” said PLDT Vice-President and Global Capacity Strategy Head Gene C. Sanchez.

As of end-September 2022, PLDT has 11 data center sites and more than 1,091,000 kilometers of domestic and international fiber footprint.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Justine Irish D. Tabile