BUSINESS CHAMBERS said on Tuesday that the Konektadong Pinoy Act will improve the economy’s competitiveness and hasten the Philippines’ digital transition.

The Joint Foreign Chambers, the EU-ASEAN Business Council, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, and the US-ASEAN Business Council welcomed the new measure in a joint statement.

“We see this as a landmark achievement that will significantly improve internet access, boost the Philippines’ economic competitiveness, and strengthen its digital ecosystem as ASEAN develops its regional Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA),” the groups said.

However, they said the “law’s success will be dependent on the development of implementing rules and regulations (IRR) that protect the free and seamless flow of data across borders.”

In particular, they said that the IRR needs to ensure that businesses are able to innovate and scale to fully harness the potential of the digital economy.

“We remain committed to supporting the Philippines’ digital transformation and look forward to the full and immediate implementation of this law,” they added.

The Konektadong Pinoy bill, which lapsed into law on Sunday, relaxes the entry requirements for investing in the data transmission industry, thereby increasing internet access and the development of digital infrastructure.

Opponents of the law cited the risks it poses to national security, with incumbents threatening to mount legal challenges.

One of the sticking points is a provision in the law allowing new data transmission entrants to operate without obtaining a legislative franchise or a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology said it is currently working on the draft IRR which will be presented in a public consultation. The final IRR is due to be released within 60 days. — Justine Irish D. Tabile