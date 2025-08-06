THE PHILIPPINES is hoping to power all government buildings with solar energy eventually, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said the private sector will be instrumental in achieving the goal, citing the potential role of registered solar photovoltaic (PV) installers.

“The government is committed to creating an enabling environment for renewable energy, but we need your help to make this real. Let us aim for 100% solar installation in all government buildings,” he said at the recent inaugural general assembly of registered solar PV installers.

The assembly featured discussions on the solar PV registry, policy developments, and compliance mechanisms.

Beyond government facilities, the DoE said that it is working to provide access to electricity to underserved communities via solar home systems.

The National Electrification Administration plans to energize 100,000 households this year, expanding to a total of 154,000 over the next two years.

“This initiative will bring reliable electricity to remote and mountainous areas previously unconnected to the national grid, improving the quality of life and empowering these communities,” the DoE said.

The government is aiming to achieve nationwide electrification by 2028. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera