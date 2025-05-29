THE Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage (AAES) Council said on Thursday that it will be tracking the prices of farm goods by publishing a daily price index (DPI), which it said will aid in the crackdown against smugglers and market manipulators.

Secretary Frederick D. Go, who is President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s permanent representative to the council, said in a statement that the AAES Council agreed to “intensify the crackdown on major smugglers, hoarders, profiteers, and cartel operators.”

“Protecting consumers entails going after the root of the problem — large-scale economic saboteurs who distort our agricultural and fisheries markets,” according to Mr. Go, who is also special assistant to the President for investment and economic affairs.

“With the law now in effect and enforcement mechanisms operational, the council is well-equipped to pursue offenders aggressively in pursuit of stable food prices and a better quality of life for all,” he added.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the council approved the compilation of a DPI as well as the operational protocols presented by the Department of Justice, which will set the framework for “coordinated action against major market saboteurs.”

“The council committed to regular audits and public dissemination of the DPI to deter price manipulation,” the council said in the statement.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) also presented guidelines for declaring a market situation to be “abnormal,” which will trigger intervention from the council to counteract economic sabotage and supply chain disruptions.

The council also authorized the enforcement group, composed of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Finance (DoF), to run after smuggling and profiteering networks.

The council also promised expedited filing and resolution of charges for violating the AAES Act.

“In addition, the council directed relevant agencies to advance two critical components of its enforcement mechanism,” it said.

“These are the full implementation of the National Single Window system through the DoF, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Bureau of Customs, and ensuring readiness of storage facilities for goods that will be seized to ensure proper handling and disposition,” it added.

Chaired by Mr. Go, the AAES Council was created through the AAES Act. It meets quarterly and may convene special sessions to address time-sensitive matters. — Justine Irish D. Tabile