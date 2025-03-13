THE Department of Trade and Industry said it hopes to increase funding allocated to develop the film industry next year.

“We are still reviewing. The budget (season) is approaching,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque told reporters on Wednesday.

“To be honest, I really haven’t thought about how much the increase is. But probably double and we’ll get the private sector involved also,” she added.

According to Ms. Roque, the budget for the film industry was around P300 million in 2025.

“I am also really looking at the marketing cost to get our films displayed abroad. Based on my research, in Korea and Thailand, there really is government funding for the push of the industry,” she said.

She said that the increased support for the industry will help promote the country which may encourage tourism and trade.

“Pushing the creative industries is also something that the President really wants us to be aggressive on. Of course, when our sites are seen in the movies abroad, the filmgoers are enticed to go to the Philippines,” she said.

“The more tourists we have, the more sales the small and medium enterprises will have,” she added.

During her visit to Los Angeles last week, Ms. Roque, together with the Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco and First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos introduced the “Expanding the Bridge” package of financial incentives, including cash rebates of up to 25% via the Film Location Incentive scheme and grants of up to P10 million for international co-productions through the International Co-Production Fund.

“We are not merely offering a location; we are offering a partnership. The Philippines is open for business, and we’re bringing substantial resources to the table. We are here to build a new era of cinematic collaboration,” said Ms. Roque.

“With these incentives, we are not just making the Philippines a cost-effective filming location — we are offering Hollywood a creative partnership. Our filmmakers, crew, and post-production teams are world-class, and our stories have universal appeal,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile