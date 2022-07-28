SHAKEY’S Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. is aiming to “future-proof” its business as it turns its healthy, plant-based menus into a company-wide campaign.

“Healthy offerings are a must-have in today’s world. We want to become more responsible and sustainable as a company,” Shakey’s President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente L. Gregorio said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We believe that these will also future-proof our business as consumers become more discerning,” he added.

The group started its plant-based initiative by rolling out the Goood Menu at Shakey’s in late 2020. Its restaurants are Shakey’s Pizza, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar, R&B — a Singaporean milk tea brand, and Project Pie.

In a partnership with unMEAT, a local plant-based meat alternatives brand by its affiliate company, Century Pacific Food, Inc., it launched the Goood Burger, which is made with 100% plant-based ingredients.

The meatless burger was followed by Goood Nuggets, another plant-based alternative launched at Shakey’s stores in 2021. It came with vegan-friendly sauces.

Goood Taco Pizza, a meatless pizza made with 100% plant-based unMEAT toppings, soon followed.

R&B milk tea brand recently launched its own 100% plant-based milk tea in the second quarter of 2022 which is made from premium brewed black tea, soy milk, organic coco sugar, and plant-based boba derived from seaweed extracts.

“This healthy innovation has no cholesterol and less calories versus regular milk tea offerings,” the company stated.

Meat-free pasta and pizza selections are also available at Project Pie outlets, while Peri-Peri offers a range called Healthy Eats, a trio of combos offering salad and proteins.

“Building our green menu is a long-term strategy that we are implementing across all our brands, so we will continue to innovate to add healthier, better-for-you options to our offerings as we move forward,” the company stated in an e-mail.

On the stock market on Wednesday, shares in Shakey’s inched lower by P0.02 or 0.28% to P7 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile