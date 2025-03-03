A JAPANESE delegation has inquired about investment opportunities in integrating supply chains for Philippine industry, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

In a statement, the DTI said that a business and investment mission from Okayama in Western Japan visited the Philippines on Feb. 9-13.

“The delegation aimed to explore investment opportunities and bolster supply chain integration within the Philippine industrial ecosystem,” the DTI said.

“It comprised top executives from Okayama-based companies spanning manufacturing, education, software development, property management, steel processing, banking and finance, and the automotive sector,” it added.

The business mission participated in networking events and site visits to economic zones (ecozones) in Manila, Cavite, and Cebu.

“These activities provided Japanese executives with firsthand insights into the Philippine market, enabling them to assess investment prospects and connect with key stakeholders from the government and private sector,” the DTI said.

“The delegation also engaged with senior officials from the Japanese Embassy in Manila and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) for an in-depth briefing on the country’s economic zones, incentive programs, and key investment opportunities,” it added.

Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo welcomed the delegation, noting the Philippines’ strong commitment “to fostering a competitive and investor-friendly business environment.”

“The Philippines provides a dynamic economic landscape, compelling incentives, and strategic advantages that make it an ideal partner for Japanese enterprises looking to expand in Southeast Asia,” Mr. Rodolfo said.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said that Japanese firms have been the top ecozone investors for nearly three decades.

“With over 800 Japanese firms contributing P589 billion in investments and generating more than 300,000 direct jobs, we remain confident that this mission will further bolster our collaboration and attract more high-value manufacturing investments to the Philippines,” he said.

The Japanese delegation visited Nakashima Philippines Corp. and JPN, Inc. at the Cavite Economic Zone and Tsuneishi Heavy Industry in Balamban, Cebu.

“The visit aimed to explore opportunities for supply chain integration with the global shipbuilder (Tsuneishi) and assess additional prospects within the West Cebu Industrial Park,” the DTI said.

“It further underscored the Philippines’ thriving shipbuilding industry and its vast potential to attract increased Japanese investment in industrial estates offering world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly regulatory frameworks,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile