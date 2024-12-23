THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said the passenger fuel surcharge will remain unchanged in January.

The passenger and cargo fuel surcharge setting for domestic and international flights will remain at Level 4, it said in an advisory.

It added that the applicable conversion rate for the fuel surcharge to be collected next month is P58.66 to the dollar.

At Level 4, the passenger fuel surcharge is between P117 and P342 for domestic flights and P385.70 and P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

A fuel surcharge may be collected by airlines based on the movement of jet fuel prices via a benchmark known as Mean of Platts Singapore.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharges for the period must file applications with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said.

The global average jet fuel price rose 0.9% week on week to $90.04 per barrel as of Dec. 20, according to fuel price monitoring reports issued by the International Air Transport Association. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave