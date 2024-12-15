THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) expects to complete the feasibility study for the P20-billion Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake (MAPALLA) Ferry System Project by the first quarter.

“MAPALLA’s study is ongoing and due for completion by the first quarter of 2025,” PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Jeffrey I. Manalo told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing last week.

The Transportation department is working with the PPP Center to conduct the feasibility study, which will estimate ridership, number of ferry stations and final project cost.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John R. Batan has said that the project is expected to cost between P15 billion and P20 billion.

The Department of Transportation said it is also considering using an all-electric ferry fleet for the project.

MAPALLA is being positioned as a high-capacity, high-frequency and low-carbon ferry system.

The PPP Center said the project as envisioned will involve private-sector construction and development of the infrastructure and facilities, including landings and passenger terminals.

The first phase of the project will serve the Pasig and Marikina rivers while the second phase is a possible extension of ferry services into Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay. — Ashley Erika O. Jose