NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), has deployed eight new inter-terminal shuttle buses at the country’s main gateway.

“NAIA is operating well beyond its capacity, and while major infrastructure upgrades are in progress, expanding our shuttle fleet is an immediate step to improve accessibility and convenience for passengers,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Monday.

The newly deployed buses will offer 24/7 free transfers for passengers with connecting flights and will help ease congestion at the airports by reducing wait time, NNIC said.

This also brings NAIA’s inter-terminal shuttle buses to a total of 12, NNIC said, noting that this is expected to improve passenger mobility amid continued demand for air travel.

NAIA has logged 50.1 million passengers in 2024, marking a 10.43% increase from 2023, NNIC said.

The upgrade of NAIA is expected to boost its capacity to about 62 million passengers per annum from the current 35 million.

The newly deployed buses will also complement improvements at the airport, particularly upgrades to the traffic system, expanded terminal curbsides for smoother operations, according to NNIC.

San Miguel-led NNIC took over the operations and maintenance of NAIA in September last year. The group is composed of SMC; RMM Asian Logistics, Inc., a logistics company involved in infrastructure projects; RLW Aviation Development, Inc., a Filipino firm specializing in aviation development; and Incheon International Airport Corp., the operator of South Korea’s main international airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose