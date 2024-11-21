THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said San Ricardo port in Southern Leyte will be expanded for P305.02 million.

In a notice posted on the PPA website, the regulator invited interested parties to participate in the bidding to expand San Ricardo port.

The port regulator said it will accept bids until Nov. 26.

The winning contractor must have undertaken a similar-sized contract and complete the San Ricardo expansion within 660 days.

The project covers the construction of a passenger terminal building, a port operations area, and installation of a roll-on, roll-off ramp, the PPA said.

The PPA has said that it is hoping to enhance, upgrade, and develop ports to improve their efficiency and capacity, while also preparing some ports to receive cruise ships.

For the year, PPA said it is expecting cargo volume growth of 7%.

Over the next four years, the PPA plans to allocate about P16 billion for infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects, which will undergo feasibility studies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose