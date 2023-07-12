ABOITIZPOWER Corp. through its subsidiary, has partnered with Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc. (UGEP) to pursue solar rooftop projects.

In a media release on Tuesday, AboitizPower said its unit AboitizPower Distributed Renewables, Inc. or APX has entered into a joint venture agreement with UGEP.

On its website, UGEP said it provides renewable energy and energy efficiency technology solutions to various industries. It is focused on the development, engineering, procurement, and construction of renewable energy projects.

It has committed to developing about 500 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale and 100-MW commercial-scale renewable energy by 2030.

AboitizPower said UGEP shares its ambition of expanding solar rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects for both commercial and industrial businesses in the Philippines.

“This partnership enables us to strengthen the conversation with businesses towards a more sustainable-oriented, customer-focused and integrated approach. Solar projects are carefully designed to meet the unique requirements of power consumers,” James Byron Yu, the company’s first vice-president and head of retail, said in a media release.

APX is engaged in the development and operations of AboitizPower’s distributed energy resources and facilities.

“Through our joint venture with UGEP, we aim to leverage their capabilities to deliver on those needs, beyond the sale of retail electricity, encompassing development, construction and long-term operations and maintenance aspects of solar projects,” Mr. Yu said.

He said the partnership will also accelerate “customer-centricity” while also helping the country move towards its energy transition goals.

Ruth Yu-Owen, president and chief executive officer of UGEP, said partnering with APX allows her company to fulfill its goal of promoting the widespread adoption of renewable energy in the Philippines.

“The joint venture enables us to further demonstrate the viability and benefits of solar energy by providing customized solutions that drive business efficiency and environmental stewardship,” she said.

APX is part of AboitizPower’s portfolio under its renewables brand Cleanergy. AboitizPower has set a target of an additional 3,700 MW of renewable energy to grow its capacities to 4,600 MW by 2030. — Ashley Erika O. Jose