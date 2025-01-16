SUNLIGHT AIR announced on Wednesday the addition of new aircraft to its fleet.

“As we enter the new year, we find that there are more growth opportunities that come with the continuous increase in passenger demand,” Sunlight Air Chief Executive Officer Ryna C. Brito-Garcia said in a media release on Wednesday.

Sunlight Air, operated by Sunlight Express Airways Corp., said it procured an ATR 72-600, which is described as a modern and fuel-efficient aircraft.

The ATR 72-600 can seat up to 78 passengers and aligns with the boutique airline’s commitment to environmentally friendly operations, Sunlight Air said.

This addition will further boost Sunlight Air’s fleet as it currently operates three ATR 72-500 planes, it said, adding that it is moving closer to its goal of expanding its existing routes in 2025.

“By increasing flight frequencies and exploring new destinations, the airline aims to solidify its reputation as a trusted choice for regional travel,” Ms. Brito-Garcia said.

Sunlight Air said it is constantly looking to boost its flight frequencies to position the company as a market leader in domestic travel.

Currently, Sunlight Air flies from Clark, Cebu, and Manila to Siargao; San Vicente, Coron, and Busuanga in Palawan; and Caticlan, Aklan; Iloilo; and Cagayan de Oro. — Ashley Erika O. Jose