BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., aims operate two new domestic routes next month to further boost its Iloilo hubs.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cebu Pacific said it will begin operating flights between Iloilo and Tacloban four times a week — on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday — starting Oct. 27.

The airline will also launch flights between Iloilo and Zamboanga three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — beginning Oct. 28.

“The addition of our new domestic routes from Iloilo aligns with our mission of making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers,” said Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao.

To date, Cebu Pacific operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

“We look forward to flying more Juans across our growing interisland network and better enabling them to discover the beautiful islands of the Philippines,” Mr. Lao said.

For the year, the company has initially set a target of 24 million passengers, significantly higher than its 2023 passenger volume.

In 2023, Cebu Pacific flew over 20 million passengers and operated more than 140,000 flights, representing increases of about 41% and 30%, respectively, from the previous year.

In the second quarter alone, Cebu Pacific carried a total of six million passengers, its highest quarterly passenger count in its history, the airline said.

The company also reported a significant increase in its cargo business, transporting nearly 36 million kilograms of cargo from April to June.

For 2024, Cebu Pacific expects to receive 17 aircraft, with 10 already having arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The company has agreed to purchase up to 152 Airbus aircraft, with finalization expected by the third quarter. These aircraft are scheduled to be delivered starting in 2028. — Ashley Erika O. Jose