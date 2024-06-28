THE METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) said it is working to resolve right-of-way (RoW) issues for the Kawit to Governor’s Drive sections of its Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project, aiming to meet the completion target by September 2025.

“We are still working on the right-of-way, but it is progressing… There are two remaining subsections, subsection 1 and 2,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul L. Ignacio told reporters in a recent interview.

Subsection 1 of CALAX is an 8.8-kilometer, 2×2 lane expressway from Kawit Interchange to Open Canal Interchange, while Subsection 2 is a 9.8-kilometer, 2×2 lane expressway from Open Canal Interchange to Governor’s Drive Interchange.

CALAX, a four-lane, 45-kilometer toll road connecting the westbound Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX) to the eastbound Mamplasan rotunda of the South Luzon Expressway, is set for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

Currently, MPTC has acquired the RoW for Subsection 3 of the CALAX project, from the Governor’s Drive Interchange in General Trias to the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

The tollway company has secured approximately 76% of the RoW for Subsection 1 and 71% for Subsection 2, according to Mr. Ignacio.

“Practically, RoW for subsection 3 is 100%… Once we complete the subsection 3 that is almost 100%, we will partially open that,” he added.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

