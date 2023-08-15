TECHNOLOGY startup Packworks said it partnered with Pascal Resources Energy, Inc. to supply refillable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters to micro-retail outlets in the Philippines.

“We are thrilled to be in joint hands with Gaz Lite (a Pascal Resources brand) … in making safer and more affordable cooking fuel a reality, while also contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment,” Packworks co-founder and chief executive officer Bing Tan, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Packworks offers a business-to-business open platform for small variety stores, known as sari-sari in the Philippines allowing them to become more efficient in management their operations.

Gaz Lite comes in 330-gram refillable LPG canisters. The company claims it to be a clean-burning fuel that is smoke- and sulfur-free. The 330-gram size allows buyers to pratice “tingi,” or buying in small quantities.

Packworks said a dealer network of megastore partners in Cebu, and elsewhere in the Visayas, Batangas, and Quezon will serve as the distribution and refilling hubs for Gaz Lite.

It said one of the aims of the project is to curb the use of illegally refilled butane canisters, charcoal and wood. — Ashley Erika O. Jose