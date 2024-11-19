THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday that it is considering additional imports of small pelagic fish following the damage from consecutive typhoons sustained by Philippine fisheries.

“There was a discussion of possibly allowing the import of an additional 8,000 metric tons (MT), set to arrive before the end of the year,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel V. de Mesa said in a briefing.

The new shipments, if approved, follow the 30,000 MT authorized earlier, and are for delivery in December. The DA said the imports will also ensure adequate supply during the closed fishing season.

Under Republic Act No. 8550 or the Fisheries Code, closed fishing seasons are declared over certain fishing grounds to help stocks regenerate. These closures typically lasts for three months.

Among the fish species the DA is seeking to authorize imports for are round scad (galunggong), mackerel, bonito, and moonfish.

Mr. De Mesa added that the six typhoons in November have affected the fish catch.

The latest storm to hit the country was Super Typhoon Man-Yi (Philippine name: Pepito).

Separately, he said the DA is looking for alternative sources for vegetables to head off a rise in market prices.

The DA has said that vegetable prices are expected to remain elevated due to the impact of the typhoons on vegetable-producing areas.

“The Bureau of Plant Industry and High Value Crop (office) were tasked to check on the volume, the supply and the prices and recommend to the Secretary within the week possible strategies,” Mr. De Mesa said.

“One is to check other supplies from other regions, and second, the possible import of key commodities,” he said, adding that the DA has yet to determine the vegetables that will be imported.

He said the priority for now is to source from parts of the country not hit by the typhoons if supply is available, like Bukidnon or Cebu. — Adrian H. Halili