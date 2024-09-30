by Patricia B. Mirasol, Producer

Real estate developer PonteFino Estates launched on September 26 The Forum I.T. Business Park, a 4.26-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered commercial township in Batangas City.

This is the first real estate development in Batangas City to receive certification from the Department of Trade and Industry’s PEZA as an information technology business hub.

With 22 commercial lots, the ecozone will be built around the needs of technology-intensive companies engaged in business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, and other support services.

“Each of the commercial lots are between 300-1000 square meters that can be purchased,” according to Charyna B. Francisco, vice president for marketing at PonteFino Group of Companies.

Three lots have already been sold to local companies, media were told during a September 26 tour of the property.

“We are envisioning this to be the BGC [Bonifacio Global City] of southern Luzon,” Ms. Francisco said.

The Forum I.T. Park will also have commercial and retail hubs alongside residential developments The Mansions, Park Avenue, and Accent Crest.

A hotel with 138 rooms is likewise available for both short- and long-term stays.

“We aim to offer developments that enhance the business landscape while enriching the lives of our residents,” said John Thomas M. Garcia, vice president for sales at PonteFino Estates, in a September 26 press statement.

Batangas City, which boasts the second largest international port and hosts over 100 multinational companies, is positioned by PonteFino as a prime investment destination for both local and international markets.

Batangas City Mayor Beverley Rose A. Dimacuha-Mariño said that the partnership with the real estate developer will drive economic development through the opportunities it creates for employment, investment, and collaboration.

“The establishment of The Forum…is a testament to our collective vision as a thriving knowledge economy in Batangas City,” the statement read.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Batangas City’s growth,” Mr. Garcia said.

“We’re confident that this development by PonteFino will…contribute to the long-term development of the city,” he added.

The target completion date of The Forum ecozone is in December 2028.