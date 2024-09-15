ENERGY Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said a prompt resolution is needed following the suspension of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson, to ensure that energy projects make progress.

“I’m hopeful that this can be addressed and resolved so that we’ll be able to continue to move forward,” Mr. Lotilla told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Taguig City last week, referring to the six-month suspension imposed by the Ombudsman on Monalisa C. Dimalanta.

Mr. Lotilla said “a number of decisions” need to be made by the ERC at the moment.

“We look forward to this being resolved so that we can resume working, especially on the new projects that the President has envisioned for the country,” Mr. Lotilla said.

“So whether the projects are conventional or renewable, or new sources of energy, we need the Energy Regulatory Commission on board,” he added.

In an order dated Aug. 27 but made public on Sept. 5, the Ombudsman suspended Ms. Dimalanta for six months without pay over a complaint filed by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc.

The consumer group claimed that the ERC “failed to recalculate the rate of Meralco (Manila Electric Co.) that protects the interest of the public and runs counter to the objective of the ERC’s Performance Based Regulation.”

“The charges against her involve grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” according to the Ombudsman.

In a statement last week, Ms. Dimalanta’s office said she and her lawyers “are studying the matter in order to (pursue) all available legal remedies given the circumstances.”

In compliance with the order, she immediately ceased to perform her functions as chairperson and chief executive officer of the power regulator.

The office noted, however, that all operations of the agency will continue to function “to the extent possible and as required by the exigencies of service.”

Ms. Dimalanta’s office said that the Office of the Executive Secretary will appoint an officer-in-charge to lead the ERC. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera