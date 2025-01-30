THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) has identified 12 qualified bidders, including units of First Gen Corp. and San Miguel Corp. (SMC), for the third round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-3) to be held this year.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, the DoE announced that the registration documents submitted by the qualified suppliers during the registration period from Jan. 9 to 10 were reviewed.

Based on the DoE’s list of qualified bidders, three generation companies are vying for geothermal capacities: Maibarara Geothermal, Inc., Energy Development Corp. (a unit of First Gen), and Bac-Man Geothermal, Inc.

For impounding hydro, the DoE identified Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp. (Pan Pacific), Pulangi Hydro Power Corp., and United Hydro Power Builders Corp. as qualified bidders.

Seven generation companies are set to bid for pumped-storage hydropower capacities: Ahunan Power, Inc., First Gen Hydro Power Corp., Olympia Violago Water and Power, Inc., Pan Pacific, San Roque Hydropower, Inc. (under SMC), COHECO Badeo Corp., and Repower Energy Development Corp.

The DoE is set to offer geothermal, impounding hydro, and pumped-storage hydro capacities totaling 4,650 megawatts (MW).

The government will auction off 100 MW of geothermal, 300 MW of impounding hydro, and 4,250 MW of pumped-storage hydro.

The auction proper for GEA-3 is scheduled for Feb. 11, while the issuance of the certificate of award is set for May 20 and June 6, respectively.

The GEA program aims to promote renewable energy as one of the country’s primary sources of energy through competitive selection. The government hopes to increase the share of renewable energy in the power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The government first held GEA in 2022, attracting a total of 1,996.93 MW worth of renewables, while the second round concluded in 2023 with 3,440.756 MW.

For 2025, the DoE is set to conduct two more auctions focusing on integrated renewable energy and energy storage systems, and offshore wind power.

“These projects will play a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing electricity demand while ensuring that future power generation is increasingly sustainable,” the DoE said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera