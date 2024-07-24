THE NATIONAL Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) said it hopes to seal an agreement with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to build a temperature-regulated hatchery for milkfish (bangus).

The NFRDI said that the P5 million hatchery project, to be pursued in partnership with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), will seek to address production challenges during colder periods.

“The production of milkfish in hatcheries in the Philippines is affected by seasonal variations, particularly during colder months when environmental changes result in lower or no egg production by the milkfish broodstock,” NFRDI Executive Director Lilian C. Garcia said in a statement.

The NFRDI said that the project is seeking to establish a cost-effective and reliable heating system to maintain optimal water temperature in broodstock tanks.

She said that the hatchery technology being considered is a Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) equipped with a heat pump and an electric heater, with automated water-quality monitoring.

“This intervention aims to create a conducive breeding environment for milkfish broodstock by maintaining optimum water quality in tank-based facilities,” Ms. Garcia added.

The project is set to run until June 30, 2025, and will be funded with a DoST grant-in-aid.

The selected site is a BFAR-National Fisheries Development Center in Dagupan City.

“The project is expected to benefit the aquaculture industry in the Philippines, consumers of milkfish, and metals, engineering and allied industries involved in aquaculture,” the NFRDI said. — Adrian H. Halili