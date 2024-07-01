THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it signed a partnership with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. to train 6,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in business continuity.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said that the memorandum of understanding with SM Prime will allow it to also partner with ARISE-Philippines, the network of the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies.

“This partnership underscores our collective effort to empower MSMEs — the backbone of our economy. We are building a more robust, more resilient business landscape by equipping them with disaster preparedness knowledge and tools,” Mr. Pascual said.

“Aligned with one of our strategic priorities, we are elevating enterprises and entrepreneurs, particularly MSMEs, to ensure their inclusive, innovative, and sustainable development,” he added.

Citing the 2023 World Risk Index, Mr. Pascual said that the Philippines remains the most at-risk country in the world among 193 United Nations member countries.

“With this pressing reality, our partnership with ARISE-Philippines, through SM Prime Holdings, exemplifies the power of public and private partnerships to address our hazardous vulnerabilities,” he said.

“Hence, I commend SM Prime Holdings for its leadership and commitment to operationalizing a disaster risk reduction and resiliency program, engaging in multi-sectoral partnerships for this purpose,” he added.

Last year, around 376 participants joined a training session on business resilience for SMEs with SM Supermalls, which the department plans to replicate.

“Looking ahead, we aim to train 6,000 MSMEs nationwide on business continuity plans from 2024 to 2027. This broader target underscores our dedication to fostering cultural preparedness and resilience across the country,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile