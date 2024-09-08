THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said that it is waiting on the proclamations for six more economic zones (ecozones) on top of the 11 proclamations issued this year.

“The initial project cost of the six ecozones pending for proclamation is more than P5 billion,” PEZA said in a statement over the weekend.

The six ecozones comprise one IT (information technology) park, three manufacturing zones, and two expansions of current manufacturing zones.

This year, the Office of the President has so far proclaimed 11 ecozones — new-build and expansions — worth over P2 billion.

“Two of these (pending) ecozones will be located in Cavite, while four will be developed in Pampanga, Tarlac, Ilocos Sur, and Cebu,” the investment promotion agency said.

This brought the total ecozones proclaimed under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to 22, which took in a combined investment of over P5 billion.

As of June, PEZA managed 427 operating ecozones, or ecozones with at least one existing and operating PEZA-registered business enterprise. The zones host 4,382 locators.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga has set a target of 30 ecozone proclamations a year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile