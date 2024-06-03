THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said that it will assist local governments and locators whose waste management operations will be affected by the impending closure of a landfill in Tarlac.

In a statement on Monday, the BCDA said that it will help find alternative solutions for waste disposal to ensure continuity of solid waste management services.

The BCDA issued the statement in light of the October expiry of the 25-year contract of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp.’s (MCWMC) for the Kalangitan sanitary landfill.

“The BCDA maintains that a sanitary landfill is no longer consistent with the government’s vision of transforming New Clark City into a premier investment and tourism destination,” it added.

Citing a report from the Environmental Management Bureau, it noted two existing facilities in Pampanga that may be tapped by those affected by the end of MCWMC’s contract.

“These facilities have a combined total capacity of 3,500 metric tons (MT) of domestic waste per day, and a potential to expand further to 6,000 MT,” the BCDA said.

It added that a materials recovery facility is set to open in Porac, Pampanga with a capacity of 5,000 MT per day.

“This brings the total combined capacity to 11,000 MT, which is more than enough to address the solid waste management requirements of Tarlac, Pampanga, and other provinces in and around the region,” the agency said.

“This should allay fears of a looming garbage and health crisis in the region,” it added.

An estimated 4,000 MT of waste is dumped into the Kalangitan facility per day. — Adrian H. Halili