THE Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) said three reclamation projects have a good chance of resuming this year when the suspension on reclamation projects is lifted, including fisheries-related projects in Bacoor and Navotas and a logistics project that forms a part of the Bulacan airport development.

“The Bacoor project is only 90 hectares, but it will have a big impact since it addresses food security… I think (it may resume) within this quarter or next quarter,” PRA Assistant General Manager for Reclamation and Regulation Joseph John M. Literal said in a briefing.

Mr. Literal is referring to the Bacoor Inner Island Project. The second is the 15.62-hectare reclamation works at the Navotas Fish Port Complex, while the third is the 650-hectare air support facility for Bulacan Airport.

The PRA said it’s currently expecting the review of the Bacoor project, a joint venture with Frabelle Fishing Corp., to be completed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources within the quarter.

Asked about the status of the Navotas project, he said the review of the engineering design and pre-construction documents is expected next.

For the Bulacan airport project, he said the site is now being prepared as a logistics hub for the airport rather than the mixed-use development originally planned.

Mr. Literal also added that the 148-hectare Manila Solar City project has a Notice to Proceed, also making it well-placed to receive approval to resume.

He said Manila Solar City’s pre-construction documents are currently under review by the PRA, while the proponent is working on meeting the requirements of the Environmental Compliance Certificate.

At the briefing, the PRA reported a 2023 unaudited asset value of P150 billion, buoyed by improved appraisals. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante