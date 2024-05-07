P585-M Pueblo de Oro townhouse project for completion by 2027

1 of 4

REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. said it has invested P585 million in La Aldea del Rio townhouse, its latest addition to its portfolio in Cagayan de Oro City.

The 435-unit townhouse, situated on a 4.3-hectare land, is targeted for completion by 2027 with a P585 million investment cost, Pueblo de Oro told BusinessWorld via e-mail last week.

La Aldea del Rio, situated in Barangay Lumbia, is the newest addition to the company’s residential projects including Westwood Storeys, Familia Verde, Lane, Bamboo Lane, The Grove, and Familia Apartments in the city.

The typical lot area spans about 44 square meters.

The company said the project targets middle-income families with kids who would like to have a home accessible to schools and workplaces, specifically near the Uptown Area of Cagayan de Oro.

The price range for a residential home is P2.3 million to P3.6 million, it said.

“La Aldea del Rio is strategically positioned near essential amenities including the Lumbia Barangay Hall, an elementary school, the newly opened Cagayan de Oro City Hospital Lumbia, and the upcoming Gaisano Uptown [Mall],” the company said in a statement.

Among the amenities included are a gated entrance and guardhouse, a multi-purpose hall, a basketball court, and a kiddie playground.

The company said the suggested floor plan accommodates a master bedroom and a second bedroom, with each unit having a provision for a carport.

It also mentioned incorporating a blend of modern design and traditional Asian elements.

Last year, Pueblo de Oro announced plans to allocate P13.5 billion to groundbreaking initiatives within Cagayan de Oro.

Overall, the company earmarked P18 billion in investments for more housing projects in locations including Cagayan de Oro, Batangas, and Cebu.

Meanwhile, properties in Cebu such as Pueblo de Oro Townhomes in Carcar City and Pueblo de Oro Storeys in Townscapes Lapu-Lapu are set to open in the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, respectively, the company said in an e-mailed statement on April 15.

The investments in Carcar City and Lapu-Lapu amounted to P1.4 billion and P1.2 billion, respectively, it added.

Pueblo de Oro is the residential development arm of ICCP Group, which has business interests in financial services and property management. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante