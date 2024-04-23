Listed property developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) has broken ground for two residential projects in Antipolo City.

These projects are Hammond, a 1.6-hectare economic complex of single-attached townhomes, and Ellery Homes, a two-building condominium, the company announced last week.

Both developments are situated across from each other in Barangay Hinapao, Antipolo.

Hammond is expected to be completed by 2026, while construction for Ellery Homes will begin in July 2024, Haus Talk Head of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Francis R. Madlambayan said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

“HTI promises to deliver the same design aesthetic and community planning that have made previous Haus Talk projects like Celestis 1 & 2 and Eastview 3 sell out quickly,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The 161-unit Hammond will be sold at a base price of P3.6 million per unit. The four-storey Ellery Homes buildings, comprising a total of 144 units, will be offered for P1.8 million each.

Mr. Madlambayan said that the company pursued vertical development to align with the national government’s initiative to increase economic and affordable housing options.

“It’s also HTI’s way to test the waters for vertical given the clamor for more affordable communities in Antipolo,” he added.

The two residential projects are slated to be marketed in the third quarter of 2024, the company said.

These will join the Celestis located in Barangay Bayugo and the five-hectare Eastview Residences Premiere to the HTI’s portfolio in Antipolo City.

Haus Talk is said to be seeking additional land for development in Antipolo and hints at plans for both vertical and horizontal developments in Laguna this year.

“It promises to be a banner year. We reached our targets this early. We’re expecting a 60% growth in gross sales by the end of 2024, that is largely attributable to The Granary’s phenomenal performance.” Mr. Madlambayan said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante