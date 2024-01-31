MICRO, SMALL, and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) need to rethink their packaging strategy in the face of more demanding consumers and retailers, according to Informa Markets.

“MSMEs need to know the importance of effective packaging in delivering goods to the market,” said Rungphech Chitanuwat, country general manager of Informa Markets in the Philippines, at the opening ceremony of the 4th International Processing and Packaging Trade Event for the Philippines (ProPak Philippines).

She said that the MSMEs also need to consider that retailers require packaging to be eye-catching, while consumers are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of packaging.

“Retail businesses require good packaging designs for display,” she said.

“Consumers on the other hand, have become more discerning when considering products and have become more aware about how packaging can help reduce waste along the process of production, logistics, and retail,” she added.

Informa Markets, organizer of ProPak Philippines, opened the three-day trade event Wednesday with the aim of exposing MSMEs to the latest packaging technology and innovations. Exhibitors include 200 companies from 26 countries.

The trade show is expecting over 10,000 attendees and offers over 40 workshops and seminars between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

Ian Roberts, vice president of Informa Markets Asia, said that the processing and packaging industry in the Philippines “has so much potential.”

“We are confident that Propak Philippines will offer the perfect opportunity to discover the most cutting-edge technology and products and to help bridge the gap in our efforts to create sustainable and long-term solutions for the industry,” Mr. Roberts said at the opening ceremony.

“One of our main goals is to highlight and support MSMEs to become more globally competitive, as well as of course to support the business needs of corporations in the Philippines,” he added.

Sen. Mark A. Villar, who heads the chamber’s committee on trade, commerce and entrepreneurship, said that the Philippine packaging industry “is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 5% until 2027. (The industry needs) to keep up with the exponential growth in the demand for processing and packaging materials,” Mr. Villar said in his keynote speech.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. called for research and development and innovation in packaging in terms of improving shelf life and making products more competitive.

“We now know that packaging no longer refers to a box or a carton, but rather to a coordinated system of preparing goods for sale, cost effective and efficient movement throughout the whole supply chain that eventually leads to maximizing consumer value, sales and hence profits,” Mr. Solidum said.

“Indeed, quality packaging puts a premium on products in a competitive marketplace,” he added. — Justine Irish DP Tabile