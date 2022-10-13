SM Prime Holdings to open 7th SM Mall in Cavite as economy improves

LISTED firm SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is set to open 60,000-square-meter SM Supermall in Tanza, Cavite on Friday.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to SM City Tanza as this marks another milestone and partnership between SM Prime and the Province of Cavite, specifically with the Municipality of Tanza,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

SM City Tanza will be opening on Friday with 89% space lease awarded and with two levels. Its shops will be led by: SM Group’s The SM Store, SM Supermarket, Ace Hardware, SM Appliance Center, Watsons, Pet Express, Miniso, Uniqlo, Crocs, Surplus and Banco De Oro.

The mall will house five cinemas, a Cyberzone, a food court and a carpark with around 800 slots, public transport terminals.

SM City Tanza is the seventh SM Supermall in the province of Cavite after SM City Bacoor, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Molino, SM City Rosario, SM City Trece Martires and SM Center Imus.

“With the continuous improvement in our local economy, we hope that SM City Tanza will be an avenue of opportunities for local SMSE’s to grow as well as for local employment to prosper and drive progress not only in Tanza but in the whole province of Cavite,” Mr. Lim said.

Mr. Lim added: “It is our aim to offer shopping convenience and fun entertainment to the communities around the area as well as visitors of Cavite and other neighboring destinations in the region.”

On the stock market on Wednesday, shares in SM Prime climbed by 20 centavos or 0.65% to P31.20 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile