ENUNINA MANGIO, the newly elected president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said she is committed to improving the investment climate for both domestic and foreign investors.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence that my colleagues in the PCCI have entrusted in me. I will do my best to serve the chamber movement and represent the organization in the local and global arena,” said Ms. Mangio in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms. Mangio is the owner of several businesses such as the SamgyeopMasarap chain of restaurants and is the current vice-president for Regional Affairs of the trade group, which has 30,000 members.

She was unanimously elected by the incoming 20-member board at the organization’s annual meeting on Friday.

Ms. Mangio, who is also an Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia, will be the third woman president of the business group since its inception in 1978.

According to the PCCI, the next president also promised to “continue the work that her predecessor started and committed to proactively work with the National Government in attracting local and foreign investors.”

She will support programs that will create more business and generate jobs. — Justine Irish D. Tabile