JAC Motors Philippines announced on Tuesday the launch of its six new dealer outlets and partnerships with financial institutions to help fuel its expansion in the country.

In a statement, the company said that new dealer outlets will open in Alabang, Calamba, Iloilo, Manila Bay, Pasig, and Quezon Avenue.

“These new dealerships are part of the company’s commitment to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles closer to Filipino customers, ensuring easier access and better service across the nation,” JAC Motors said.

Aside from the new dealer outlets, the company also forged partnerships with financial institutions, including Banco de Oro, Bank of Commerce, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank Savings, Philippine Savings Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., and Sterling Bank.

With its partnerships with the banks, JAC Motors customers can now explore the financing options with the partner banks for their purchase of JAC Motors vehicles, the company said.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence with the opening of new dealer outlets. We are also proud to partner with distinguished financial institutions to provide attractive payment options tailored to our buyers’ needs,” said Tonette Lee, brand head of JAC Motors.

As part of its expansion, JAC Motors is also looking at the launch of its 5-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) JS6 and 7-seater SUV JS8 PRO.

“Each model is designed to meet the diverse needs of Filipino drivers, from compact city driving to off-road adventures,” it said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile