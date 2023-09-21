THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P12.259 billion for housing aid to calamity victims in the Western Visayas, including informal settlers.

Some P200 million of the total will go towards resettling displaced residents.

The resettlement works include the construction of four five-storey, low-rise residential buildings.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the release of the Notice of Cash Allocation to the National Housing Authority (NHA).

“The request for payments, chargeable to previous years’ released allotments, was supported with a documented list of Special Allotment Release Orders with their respective amounts, status of fund utilization, and finance accountability reports — all of which the DBM confirmed to be in order,” the DBM said.

It said the NHA is the only national agency that may engage in building housing for low-income families. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson