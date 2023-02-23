MONDELEZ Philippines, Inc. topped the list of importers paying duty and taxes to the Bureau of Customs (BoC) last year, the BoC said on Thursday.

The top taxpayers by duties and taxes paid were food and beverage company Mondelez Philippines, Inc., Cigarette maker JT International Philippines, Inc., and pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline Philippines, Inc.

Others on the list were Unilever Philippines, Inc., Chevron Philippines, Inc., Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Novartis Healthcare Phils., Inc., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Fast Retailing Philippines, Inc., and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.

Meanwhile, the BoC’s top five taxpayers based on voluntary compliance were Nestlé, Wyeth Philippines, Inc., JT International, Mondelez, and Henkel Philippines Applied Technologies, Inc.

“We recognize and value our stakeholders for their contributions to the revenue generation of our country, enabling the National Government to provide better welfare support and implement national development programs dedicated to improving the lives of our citizens,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said in a statement. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson