STARTUP We Empower Ecommerce Solutions, Inc. (FullFill) is looking at building 10 more facilities over the next five years to reach more small businesses seeking to outsource their fulfillment function.

“Being in the industry for less than a year, FullFill stays aggressive in reaching out to more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who want to partner and entrust their fulfillment operations and micro-warehousing to us,” the company said in a statement.

“In terms of our expansion plans, we are targeting at least 10 more facilities in the next five years, in order to cater to more industries and clients,” it added.

FullFill is also looking at the rollout of new services such as temperature-controlled shelves, which can store products at approximately 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, to its merchant partners.

“These enable us to service more products like health supplements, skin care, vitamins, and the like,” it said.

FullFill said it holds a positive view of the fulfillment support industry’s prospects, judging the growth of e-commerce in the Philippines.

“With the rise of e-commerce in the Philippines, there was also a rise in the demand for fulfillment support especially for MSMEs — who don’t always have access to these kinds of services,” it said.

MSMEs account for 99% of all Philippine businesses and over 60% of the workforce.

“We believe that this goes hand-in-hand with the growth in the need for fulfillment support,” the company said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile