BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific will be resuming its routes to Puerto Princesa and Cagayan de Oro from its Iloilo hub by June.

In a press release on Wednesday, the airline announced that it will start to fly Iloilo to Puerto Princesa routes, four times weekly, starting June 23.

For its flights to Cagayan de Oro from Iloilo, Cebu Pacific will be flying thrice weekly starting June 24.

“With two more routes, Cebu Pacific will now directly fly to six domestic destinations from Iloilo. The airline currently operates direct flights to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos from Iloilo,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific will offer a P27 one-way base fare promo for the resumption of flights, which travelers can book until March 10. The promo’s travel period will be from April 1 to Sept. 30.

“Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used,” Cebu Pacific said.

At the beginning of the year, the budget carrier said that it is set to restore 100% of its pre-pandemic network and capacity by March this year.

At present, it now flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

On Wednesday, shares in Cebu Pacific or Cebu Air, Inc. climbed by 15 centavos or 0.37% to close at P41.20 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile