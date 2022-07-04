PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to streamline permit processing and to ensure the prompt delivery of aid to transport workers, the agency’s new chairperson said.

“Tatlo lamang ang utos sa atin ng ating Pangulo para sa ating ahensya: padaliin ang proseso dito sa LTFRB, siguraduhin ang agarang pagbibigay sa ating mga driver ng anumang tulong ibibigay sa kanila at isaalang-alang palagi ang kapakanan ng ating mananakay (We have been given three directives: to streamline processes, to ensure aid is delivered to drivers, and to look after commuter welfare),” LTFRB Chairperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement.

Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, requires government agencies to simplify procedures to reduce red tape and expedite all transactions.

Ms. Garafil, a lawyer and a former journalist, said the LTFRB “will listen, study, and work with everyone here and also our stakeholders on how we can better improve our services.”

“We will strive to find that balance and that win-win solution. Maraming trabaho ang gagawin natin (much work needs to be done) and the days will be long but I promise you I will make it easy and exciting for everyone,” she added.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters in a televised chance interview that his department will prioritize road transport.

“’Yung transportasyon, napakalaking agency. But sa nakikita namin ngayon, ang bibigyan natin ng prayoridad ay ang road transport (Transportation is a big agency, but right now we are inclined to prioritize road transport),” he said.

“Nakikita ko na ang malaking problema ay nandito sa road transport (It’s the segment of transportation that has big problems),” he added.

He said he will be reviewing the programs of the LTFRB to be in line with this goal.

“It’s about time that we act as fast as possible so that we can address the problems and issues of road transport,” he added.

He also noted that the Department of Transportation under the Marcos administration aims to transform the transport industry and make it conform to global standards.

“We must focus on innovative ways of moving passengers and goods. Our mantra shall be accessible, affordable, comfortable and safe transport service throughout the country.”

“With critical transport issues mounting every day, we will be under close scrutiny (as to whether) we can provide immediate solutions. And LTFRB, among others, is at the frontlines of providing solutions.”

The LTFRB is currently fielding petitions from public utility vehicle operators and drivers for fare hikes due to the fuel crisis and the implementation of the jeepney modernization program. — Arjay L. Balinbin