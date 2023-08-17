Professionals can expect their job responsibilities to change by at least 65% by 2030 due to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn Corp.

“Globally, the skills required for jobs have changed by 25% since 2015,” LinkedIn said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday, citing its “The Global Future of Work Report: State of AI @ Work.”

In the Asia-Pacific region, this rate of change has been even more rapid. Skill requirements for the same positions have transformed by 36% in Singapore, 31% in the Philippines, 30% in India, and 27% in Australia since 2015, according to the platform.

As per LinkedIn, some of the most sought-after skills in the Philippines are soft skills.

“Companies prioritize skills such as customer service, management, and communications to help their workforce navigate complex work situations, build relationships, and achieve results,” it said.

Many professionals are already looking to expand their skill sets and leverage AI, it noted. “Companies, too, are already increasing their hiring of professionals with AI skills.”

It said that the portion of global English job postings that mention GPT or ChatGPT has risen 21 times since November last year.

AI talent recruitment has grown faster than general hiring in the APAC region. This shows that companies are currently hiring more AI professionals compared to 2016, with figures like 24% in Japan, 20% in Indonesia, and 14% in Singapore, according to LinkedIn.



“In 2016, only three out of every 1,000 members globally could be considered AI talent. By 2022, that number had increased to 17 in 1,000 (based on the median share of AI talent across 25 countries),” it said.

An individual, according to LinkedIn, qualifies as AI talent if he has incorporated AI skills like machine learning into his profile, or if he is in an AI-related job.

On a worldwide scale, there has been a 75% rise in members including generative AI-related keywords on their profiles every month from January to June 2023.

In the Philippines, approximately 5,000 professionals have indicated “artificial intelligence” as a skill in their profiles, LinkedIn said. — Arjay L. Balinbin