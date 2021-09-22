PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday said anyone found to have “acted beyond bounds” in his campaign against illegal drugs would be held accountable, while appearing to brush off an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation.

In a video address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the tough-talking leader said he had ordered a review of the conduct of the campaign, and the Justice department was looking at the files of drug dealers.

Mr. Duterte’s speech to the UN General Assembly comes just days after the ICC allowed an investigation into alleged “crimes against humanity” in connection with his war on drugs that has killed thousands.

He said his government was working with the UN Human Rights Council to look into the cases.

Mr. Duterte’s speech was “a clear directive to pursue with greater vigor the ongoing review of drug death cases and to commence legal actions if found warranted,” Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra told reporters in a Viber group message on Wednesday.

He said they had submitted two reports to Mr. Duterte, adding that it would first discuss these with police before releasing these to the public. “We’re not doing things in secret.”