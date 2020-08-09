DoE urges power conservation to save money during recession

THE Department of Energy (DoE) said electricity consumers need to be “mindful” of their power consumption during tough economic times, and reminded them of the need to save money.

The Philippines recorded its first recession in almost three decades with its economy contracting by 16.5% in the second quarter.

With the threat of more job losses during the ongoing public health crisis, regulating power usage can help in household budget management, according to Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.

“As the nation battles the economic recession, there is a need to be conscious of our expenditures. Napakahalaga ng pagtitipid para sa ating lahat sa mga panahong ito (Saving is really important during this time),” he said in a recent virtual briefing.

Consumers staying at home to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus have registered increased electricity usage, while power demand from the commercial and industrial sectors remains low.

The DoE earlier noted a 40% uptick in power demand from residential consumers in the Luzon grid during the strictest form of lockdown between March and May.

“(I)t doesn’t mean that because we have all the supply, pwede tayo magkaroon ng (we can have the) luxury of not controlling our electricity use,” Mr. Cusi said. — Adam J. Ang









