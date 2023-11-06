TNT made quick work of its pool assignments to cruise to the quarterfinals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Second Conference yesterday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Unstoppable in all conference, the Triple Giga kept roaring and dispatched Blackwater, 19-17, and Terrafirma, 21-14, to top three-team Pool A and advance to today’s KO rounds.

With Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza leading the charge against the Smooth Razor and the Dyip, respectively, the TNT Triple Giga hurdled the initial challenge of its four-peat bid while also extending their winning streak to 18 games overall in the mid-season conference.

Blackwater (1-1), by virtue of its 21-14 verdict over Terrafirma (0-2), joined the Last-8 march as Pool A No. 2.

Determined to bounce back after a lowly 11th finish in the last leg, San Miguel Beer swept past Cavitex, 22-17, NorthPort, 21-16, and Purefoods, 21-19, en route to Pool B No. 1 at 3-0.

At 2-1, the Braves assured themselves of a quarters entry as second seeds in Pool B, using victories over the Titans, 21-18, and the Batang Pier, 21-14, as springboard.

Purefoods (0-2) and NorthPort (0-2) dispute the remaining seat in the eliminations culminating today.

Meanwhile, Pioneer (2-0) and MCFASolver (2-1) surged forward in Pool C.

The Katibays edged the Tech Centrale, 16-15, then rallied past Meralco, 21-19, to qualify with a game to spare while MCFASolver greased its playoffs drive with victories against the Bolts (1-2), 18-10, and Ginebra (0-2), 19-14. — Olmin Leyba