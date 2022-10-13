Game Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

3 p.m. — SSC-R vs EAC

SAN Sebastian College (SSC-R) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) try to revive their floundering fortunes as they face off in NCAA Season 98’s lone offering today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Stags have struggled early as they dropped five of their first seven outings including a 77-69 defeat to the three-peat-seeking Letran Knights, 77-69, last Oct. 5.

The loss kept SSC stranded at eighth spot, or third to last.

The Generals were even worse as they have lost their first eight outings including a heartbreaking 72-68 defeat to the back-to-back champions Wednesday.

But after their 3 p.m. showdown, only one will get to end its misery while the other will continue to wallow in the sorrow of defeat.

And SSC coach Egay Macaraya hopes they will be the one to emerge victorious.

“It won’t be easy but we will do our best to get the chance to win,” said Mr. Macaraya.

For EAC mentor Oliver Bunyi, they would persistently try to end the painful slump and get that first sweet win.

“We’re keeping the faith and not giving up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the league announced it has rescheduled its postponed first-round matches with the second-round schedule starting Sunday.

The game pitting pace-setting College of St. Benilde (7-1) and Jose Rizal U (5-2) was reset from yesterday to Oct. 26 due to undisclosed reasons.

The other first-round schedule — SSC-R vs. JRU — will be played next week. — Joey Villar