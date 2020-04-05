DAR authorized to issue checkpoint passes for farmer beneficiaries

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has been authorized to issue quarantine passes to agrarian reform beneficiaries to ensure they can continue farming during the enhanced community quarantine.

On Saturday, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) granted DAR’s request to issue passes to farmers going to work or delivering produce, according to Agrarian Reform Secretary John R. Castriciones.

“This move kills two birds with one stone because this will help contribute to food sufficiency and also help our farmers survive COVID-19 by earning income through assisting them in selling their agri-products,” Mr. Castriciones said.

DAR aims to continue the delivery of food and other agricultural commodities to markets, particularly for vulnerable citizens who cannot obtain food and basic goods because of movement restrictions implemented during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the authorization given by the IATF, truckers and suppliers of agricultural products will also be accredited, and enjoy truck-ban exemptions, unhampered passage at quarantine checkpoints, and delivery assistance from local government units.

DAR is in the process of creating a memorandum circular to implement the issuance of quarantine passes. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















